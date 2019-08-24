Grayson County Commissioners will consider implementing a burn ban due to the recent drought conditions on Tuesday.

In addition the burn ban, commissioners will also get an update on elections and election equipment. They will also discuss proposals for marketing assistance for the 2020 census.

Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. at the Grayson County Courthouse in Sherman. The meeting is open to the public.

Here are three things to know about the burn ban:

1. You can still host a cook out

The order doe not prohibit cooking devices fueled by propane, natural gas, wood or charcoal and have a complete and full enclosure that is utilized at all times. Those devices should be clear of vegetation and/or combustible materials or debris for a 10 foot radius.

2. Some controlled burns will still take place

The ban also would not stop burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

3. This could be on the agenda for a while

Generally when the commissioners institute a burn ban in Grayson County, they leave the matter on the agenda each week until the need for one no longer exists.