Denison Police

Assault — Officers responded Aug. 18 to the call of a disturbance in the 1900 block of Polaris Drive. The male victim stated his wife’s ex-boyfriend came to their residence and was upset that the victim and his wife had just gotten married. The suspect assaulted the victim by punching him on the forehead causing him to fall on some bricks. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving. The investigation will continue.

Driving while intoxicated/warrants — Officers responded Aug. 18 to the call of an erratic driver at US Highway 75 and FM 84. The vehicle was stopped and the male driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, an outstanding parole violation warrant and failure to identify/fugitive from justice.

Burglary of a habitation — A male victim stated Aug. 18 an unknown suspect entered his residence in the 200 block of East Heron and took a television, computer equipment and a pressure washer.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female victim stated Aug. 19 someone entered her unlocked vehicle and took some cash, change and a credit card from inside the vehicle. Officers will be following up on leads.

Sherman Police

Burglary of a habitation — Officers were dispatched Aug. 13 to the 3400 block of Preston Club Drive in reference to a home being broken into. Upon investigation, they learned a back door had been forced open and several items, including cash and jewelry, were taken from the home. A report was generated for burglary of a habitation.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female complainant made telephone contact Aug. 13 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. She stated an unknown suspect made entry into her vehicle in the 1100 block of Yorkshire Drive and stole property. A report for burglary of a vehicle was generated.

Theft of property — A female complainant made telephone contact Aug. 13 with the public safety administrator in reference to a theft. She reported known suspects stole property from a business in the 800 block of West Center Street. A report for theft of property from $750-$2,500.

Driving while intoxicated — Officers responded Aug. 14 to the report of an intoxicated driver in the 6400 block of Texoma Parkway. The caller witnessed a vehicle sitting at a traffic light through several cycles. The male driver was located and found to be passes out behind the wheel of his running vehicle. Field sobriety tests were administered and the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd.

Possession — Officers received a call 17 reporting an intoxicated driver. They located the driver near the 900 block of US Highway 82 and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle. During the traffic stop, the officers observed a synthetic drug, K-2, in plain view. They also observed signs of intoxication on the part of the male driver. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

Assault — Officers responded Aug. 17 to a disturbance in the 700 block of Hillside Drive. Upon arrival, they interviews the involved parties. A female victim stated she was assaulted when she tried to enter her father’s residence to get her daughter’s property. She advised he pushed her and she fell. Statements were taken from all involved parties.