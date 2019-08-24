Lubbock's taxing entities are either close to, or have already approved, the local tax rates for fiscal year 2019-20.

Increasing home values are yet again driving the average homeowner's overall taxes to increase while few of the major taxing entities are lowering taxes to the effective rate. Area school districts are decreasing their tax rates due to an increase in state funding, however the City of Lubbock and Lubbock County are proposing a 1 cent increase and a steady rate, respectively.

The City of Lubbock and Lubbock County are hosting their first public hearings this week over the tax rates.

Here's a look at taxing entities, their current tax rate and the 2019-20 proposed or adopted rates, all based on a $100 property valuation:

City of Lubbock: A 1 cent increase from $0.54802 to $0.55802 Lubbock County: Staying the same at $0.348086 Lubbock ISD: A 7 cent decrease from $1.235 to $1.165 Lubbock Cooper ISD: A 7 cent decrease from $1.54 to $1.47 Frenship ISD: A 7 cent decrease from $1.49 to $1.42 City of Wolfforth: Staying the same at $0.761827 Hospital District: A nearly .2 cent decrease to the effective rate, from $0.107143 to $0.1051860 High Plains Underground Water District: A .03 cent decrease to the effective rate (or possibly more) from $0.0067 to $0.006398

A-J Media reported in April that the preliminary average market value of homes in the county is increasing about $8,300 this year compared to last, according to information from the Lubbock Central Appraisal District. The average appraised values of Lubbock County homes in 2019 is $154,500, an increase of about 5.7 percent from 2018, when the average values was at $146,180.

If a home in the City of Lubbock and LISD stayed at $150,000 year-over-year - with no appraisal increase - its tax bill would be about $100 less next year, based on these proposals. Taxes would decrease from about $3,367 to $3,274, nearly all because of the decrease in school taxes. City taxes would increase by $15, but school taxes would decrease by $105, with the other entities also lowering the bill about $10.

Many home values did increase, however. If you take the average values of a home in Lubbock County, along with the proposed tax rates, the average homeowner in the City of Lubbock and Lubbock ISD would pay $92 more, increasing from $3,280 in property taxes to $3,372. The increases come from the City of Lubbock and Lubbock County. With those same home value averages in the City of Wolfforth and Frenship ISD, taxes will increase $115, from $3,966 to $4,081.

Increased home values is a continuing trend. Since 2010, the average appraised value - the number used in assessing property taxes - of a home in the City of Lubbock has risen more than $43,600, about 40 percent. It has gone from $111,600 in 2010 to $154,500 in 2019.



Based on the preliminary numbers, the City of Lubbock experienced the smallest increase on average year-over-year in the county, according to information from the appraisal district. While homes in the City of Lubbock increased 4.5 percent on average in 2019, home values in Shallowater increased 7.7 percent, homes in Idalou increased 11 percent, homes in Wolfforth increased 6.8 percent and homes in New Deal increased 6.1 percent.



Taxing entities have been discussing their future tax rates for several months. Lubbock ISD and Lubbock Cooper ISD already approved their lowered rates.



The 1-cent tax increase being discussed at the city is a cent less than what had previously been projected. It’s the second installment of the tax increases meant for the public safety improvements project — last year the tax rate also increased 1 cent per $100 property valuation. The second installment was projected to be 2 cents (totaling 3 cents) but with growth and increased revenue already, the city is proposing a 1-cent increase (totaling 2 cents).



Much of the discussion between commissioners at the county has been justifying the tax rate and the revenue increase, as the new commissioners campaigned heavily on consistently lowering the tax rate to the effective rate. Commissioners have discussed extra personnel they say are necessary. The county intends to hire four more patrol officers at the sheriff’s office, a safety manager and a court deputy. Commissioners are still discussing one or several deputy constables, and pay increases for employees making less than $40,000 a year.



County Commissioners will have a public hearing at 10:15 a.m. on Monday on the 5th floor of the Lubbock County Courthouse. The Lubbock City Council will host its first public hearing on Tuesday during its meeting beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Lubbock City Hall, located at 1625 13th St.