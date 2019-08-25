Rep. Dustin Burrows’ silence came to a halt this week as the three-term Lubbock lawmaker first announced his intentions to seek reelection and then responded to questions about a June meeting he attended with Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan.

Burrows answered our reporter’s questions during a Thursday interview that resulted in a story appearing in Friday’s editions. There had been criticism of his silence in the media and even among some colleagues in the House.

He stepped down as chairman of the House GOP caucus last week, but said he has Bonnen’s support to continue chairing the important Ways and Means Committee, should he be reelected. He also threw his support behind Rep. Stephanie Klick of Fort Worth, who will now serve as caucus chair.

His reelection announcement, made on his official Facebook page, provided a timely and effective window to respond to inquiries from his perspective. Like others, including Speaker Bonnen and numerous media outlets, he called for “the immediate, full, complete and unedited release” of a recording Sullivan said he made during the meeting.

As has been reported, the Texas Rangers are now investigating the matter in which the central allegation is that Bonnen and Burrows planned to politically target 10 fellow Republicans in the 2020 primaries in exchange for granting Sullivan’s organization House media credentials. Empower Texans is a well-funded political organization with what is described as a hardline conservative agenda.

Throughout the controversy, Burrows said he has refrained from comment because he was asked to do so by the speaker, and his loyalty to Bonnen has served Burrows and West Texas well as evidenced by Burrows’ place in the House leadership hierarchy.

According to our story, Burrows said he attended the June meeting with Bonnen because he was in Austin and because he wanted to talk about the 2020 elections. It is no secret Republicans lost seats in the House in 2018, which directly led to a much more effective and focused 2019 legislative session compared to 2017.

“I went in there in good faith to discuss (Sullivan’s) criticisms of the House, to talk about conservative policy that we did pass, that we also failed to pass and should pass next session, to talk to him about the importance of the 2020 elections, which will be a redistricting year, and that meeting lasted over an hour,” Burrows said in our story. “I look back on it and I do question Mr. Sullivan’s motivations for being in that meeting in the first place.”

Most important, Burrows said he did not offer media credentials to the Sullivan organization and that nothing illegal was done at the meeting. He is eager to see the matter investigated and ultimately put to rest. He said another reason for his silence in the aftermath of the meeting was an expectation that the tape would be released.

The recording certainly has gotten a lot of mileage over the past few months. Sullivan said he has withheld releasing it because of a fear it would cause collateral damage to the state’s Republican party. A strong case could be made that has already happened as the tape and its contents have been a steady topic of conversation for weeks. A persuasive reason for not releasing it would be to produce the outcome already taking place – keeping Empower Texans in the news following a legislative session in which the group’s influence was, by practically all accounts, minimal.

“I think Mr. Sullivan, if he says he really cares about Republicans and not hurting the Republican Party, needs to release the tape,” he said in our story. “The reason the story is continuing is because of his absolute failure to release it. Any excuse he’s made for not releasing it is laughable.”

The two men said to be recorded by Sullivan have both called for its release. Truthfully, that should have happened weeks ago, and it would have defused a simmering political controversy that has impacted Republicans during a time when reelection strategies and fundraising efforts are in full bloom.

To his credit, Burrows also confirmed that he has made personal visits to some of the 10 colleagues whose names were mentioned as possible targets. Also to his credit, he has kept those discussions to himself. Detailing what was said by whom or to whom it was said would serve little purpose at this time other than to reinforce Burrows’ fence-mending efforts.

For those who have been waiting to hear what Burrows has to say about this matter, that has happened. Yes, we wish he would have spoken sooner, but ultimately, he answered questions. There are still some yet to be answered by Speaker Bonnen, but the ball appears to be back in Sullivan’s court.

Let’s hear the tape. Let’s put this story to bed. Let’s end the drama.