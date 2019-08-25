CATS Playhouse, 2257 34th St., will stage "The Tempest," Aug. 30, 31 and Sept. 6, 7, 13 and 14.

Believed to be one of the last plays written solely by Williams Shakespeare, the English poet, playwright and actor, widely regarded as the greatest writer in the English language and the world's greatest dramatist, the play opens on a ship at sea during a tempest.

The remainder of the play is set on a remote island, as the sorcerer Prospero (portrayed by C. David Morrow), rightful Duke of Milan, plots to restore his daughter Miranda (portrayed by Mary Price) to her rightful place using illusion and skillful manipulation.

“I hated reading Shakespeare in high school but when I got the opportunity to be in a performance I fell in love with his storytelling and how relatable the characters are," said director Pat Price. "I enjoy finding ways to help new audiences discover that love I have found.”

Twelve years ago, Prospero and his young daughter were set adrift on the sea, and eventually stranded on an island.

Prospero conjures up a storm, the eponymous tempest, to cause his usurping brother Antonio (portrayed by Chris Davis) and the complicit King Alonso of Naples (portrayed by Nathan Webb) to believe they are shipwrecked and marooned on the island.

Prospero plots to reverse what was done to him 12 years ago, and regain his office by using magic to separate the shipwreck survivors into groups on the island.

On the island, his machinations bring about the revelation of Antonio's lowly nature, the redemption of the King, and the marriage of Miranda to Alonso's son, Ferdinand (portrayed by Steven Lynch).

The most significant part of Prospero's plot to regain his power and position getting Miranda to marry Ferdinand, heir to the King of Naples, as the marriage secures Prospero’s position as Duke by securing his legacy.

The play explores many themes including magic, betrayal, revenge, and family, having both comedy and tragedy throughout.

"The Tempest" has been put to varied interpretations — from those that see it as a fable of art and creation, with Prospero representing Shakespeare, and Prospero’s renunciation of magic signaling Shakespeare's farewell to the stage, to interpretations that consider it an allegory of Europeans colonizing foreign lands, according to information from wikipedia.com.

Other local actors featured in the CATS production are:

• Sebastian, Alonso's brother, who is easily led into planning his brother's murder, portrayed by Ian Lawrence;

• Ariel, a spirit of the air who assists Prospero in seeking retribution over his enemies, portrayed by Elysse West;

• Caliban, the offspring of the witch Sycorax and the devil, who is Prospero's servant, portrayed by Josh Brown;

• Gonzalo, an elderly counselor who saves Prospero's and Miranda's lives when they are exiled, portrayed by Mickie Klafka;

• Trinculo, the king's jester, portrayed by Isadore Klafka;

• Stephano, the king's butler, portrayed by Gin Case;

• Boatswain, the ship's petty officer, portrayed by Tim Crouch;

• And Master portrayed by Melissa Maldonado; Mariners portrayed by Iris Maldonado and Melissa Maldonado; Iris portrayed by Kristian Chen; Ceres portrayed by Iris Maldonado; and Juno portrayed by Melissa Maldonado.

Tickets for the production, which begins at 7:30 p.m. for each performance, are $17 for adults and $13 for seniors and students, and are available for purchase through the theater's website, catsplayhouse.com.

For more information, call (806) 503-4036.