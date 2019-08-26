1:15 p.m. update: A heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for the Austin area, including Travis, Hays, Williamson, Bastrop and Caldwell counties, the National Weather Service said.

A heat advisory is issued when extreme temperatures and high humidity combine to make heat-related illnesses more likely, forecasters say.

Temperatures at Camp Mabry, site of Austin's main weather station, were already 96 degrees as of 1 p.m., with an expected high of 104 by the end of the day. But increased humidity could make those top temperatures feel more like 115.

Forecasters suggest being extra careful if you plan to hang out outside. Drink plenty of fluids, wear loose-fitting and light clothing and schedule outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Although triple-digit temperatures are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, a weak cold front possibly arriving by Thursday will bring cooler air, but temperatures won't drop by much. Chances for rain also will remain very low, forecasters say.

Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday! A new week is starting and Central Texas is up to its usual tricks: sunny weather and triple-digit temperatures.

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day as temperatures rise to a high of 104 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The heat index — which combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body — will be as high as 115, forecasters said.

The high heat index values and extreme temperatures have prompted a heat advisory that will go into effect at noon for the Austin area, including Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties, and last until 8 p.m., the weather service said.

During a heat advisory, forecasters suggest being extra careful if you plan to hang out outside. Drink plenty of fluids, wear loose-fitting and light clothing and schedule outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Symptoms for heat-related illnesses include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, nausea, headaches and a weak but rapid pulse, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Try to stay inside with air conditioning or pull the shades over your windows down and use fans to keep cool.

Nighttime won't provide much relief from the heat. Skies will be mostly clear and overnight temperatures will stay above 79 degrees, forecasters said.

More high temperatures and high heat index readings are expected this week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 103 and a heat index as high as 111. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 101. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 98. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 99.