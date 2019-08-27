The Canyon Independent School District Board of Education unanimously adopted the district's 2019-20 budget and tax rate at its meeting Monday.

The tax rate for the school year decreased to $1.23 from $1.26.5 per $100 property valuation last year.

The approved budget for the 2019-20 school year shows a $1,817,958 surplus in the general fund for the district.

Bruce Cobb, president of the board, said this decrease in the tax rate is a momentous occasion for Canyon ISD.

“We have a bond, we have a nice healthy pay increase with teachers as well,” he said during the meeting. “Yet, our tax rate goes down… That is a huge achievement.”

According to previous reporting from the Amarillo Globe-News, the board decided in July to give a $2,500 raise to all teachers, counselors, nurses and librarians from zero to five years’ experience and a $3,000 raise for those with six years and above. The raise will go into effect Sept. 1, with employees receiving the first paycheck with the raise on Sept. 15.

Heather Wilson, the assistant superintendent of business and operations for Canyon ISD, said the most recent Texas legislative session gave the district the opportunity to give these raises by giving districts statewide more funding.

Cobb said the decisions made in Monday’s meeting show the district is heading in the right direction.

“The natural expectation from the public is that tax rates are going to be increased,” he said. “Not only did we not increase it, we didn’t keep it the same, we lowered it. It totally destroys the perception and the opinion that great school districts have to raise tax rates.”

Randy Darnell, a member of the board, said during the meeting this tax rate decrease happened because of the board’s vision.

“Our board has always maintained transparency of we give it back when we don’t need it and we ask for it when we do,” Darnell said.

Wilson said there were a number of changes due to the legislative session which the district will implement over time within the budget.

“I would call this (legislative session) historic - very much so,” Wilson said. “There are still a lot of rules that are being written by the (Texas Education Agency) and we will find those out in October as well as December … We will be working and monitoring through the school year."

Cobb said the work Canyon ISD has done enhances the district's culture of excellence.

“By adding the facilities, continuing to attract great instructors, the people who love our kiddos - that’s what we are all about, continuing the step-by-step toward excellence," Cobb said.

In the meeting, the board also unanimously approved contracts with the City of Amarillo and the City of Canyon for school resource officers.