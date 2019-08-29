The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 13th for new member CrossFit Brownwood.

CrossFit Brownwood is a strength and conditioning program that is scalable for all fitness levels. The program is challenging for both beginners and seasoned athletes. CrossFit Brownwood is located in Downtown Brownwood at 213 W. Baker Street. Class times are M-F 5:30am, noon, and 5:30pm. On MWF there is also a 9:15am class.

For more information or to get started, call (325) 430-3454, visit them on Facebook or on their website at www.crossfit-brownwood.com.