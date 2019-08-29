When I read recently that President Donald Trump had his staff study the idea of the U.S. acquiring Greenland, I checked twice to make sure it wasn’t a satirical article from the online publication The Onion.

Then I remembered that what Trump says and does is often wackier than The Onion’s funny fake news, like when Trump said climate change is a Chinese hoax; when his response to Puerto Ricans who had just survived a killer hurricane was to throw paper towels at them; when he promised to build a southern border wall and make Mexico pay for it; and when he insisted he would have won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election if millions of people hadn’t voted illegally.

Whether buying Greenland is another Trump tactic to divert attention from real issues, or just another of his off-the-wall ideas, he may have a point. Greenland, the world’s largest island, is strategic militarily. Also, Greenland is said to have huge untapped natural resources, including iron ore, uranium and rare-earth minerals for making computers, cell phones and other products. It also is believed to have large oil reserves. I can understand why Trump might see greenbacks when he ponders Greenland.

As a real estate mogul, if you ignore those nasty bankruptcies, Trump was always good at making deals with someone else’s money. In the case of Greenland, the money would come from the American taxpayer, unless Mexico volunteered to help.

Greenland is mostly blanketed in ice. On some level Trump has to know climate change is real and already affecting places like Greenland. For example, in July, the Greenland ice sheet lost 197 billion tons of ice, about three times its average, due to warm temperatures, CNN reported. Melting ice will make it easier and cheaper to get the goodies out of the ground.

Trump appointees are currently planning to carve up public lands in the western U.S. via private mining and drilling operations. Why not do the same to a remote place most folks don’t know much about? Republicans would go along with it.

One good thing for Trump, there are no daily newspapers in Greenland to cause trouble. Also, Greenland has fewer than 60,000 inhabitants, mostly indigenous peoples. They mostly earn a living by catching fish. They might be miffed by massive mining and drilling. If necessary, Trump could round them up and stick them on reservations. It wouldn’t be the first time Americans did that. If you count immigrants currently seeking refuge at our southern border, we kind of still are doing that. So, the president could claim precedent. Republicans would go along with it.

Convincing the leaders of Greenland and Denmark to sell might be tricky, however. (Greenland is a self-governed country within the kingdom of Denmark). So far, they have said a big no, which made Trump pout and cancel a visit to Denmark. Trump could always threaten to impose tariffs if Denmark didn’t sell. Or even scarier, he could threaten to make Don Trump Jr. ambassador to Denmark. In a snit Trump conceivably could threaten to nuke Denmark – exactly what Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, once warned that Trump might do if he were president. That was before Cruz became Trump’s pal.

My guess is Trump would like to rename Greenland. Maybe call it Trumpland, with the slogan Make Trumpland Melt Again. But since Trump often changes his mind, sometimes hourly, don’t be surprised if he makes a bid for Norway next. He did say he preferred (white) Norwegian immigrants. But don’t expect Trump to try to buy Norway’s neighbor, Russia. Critics think Russia may already have bought him. And Republicans have gone along with it.