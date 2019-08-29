Thursday forecast for Austin: Happy Thursday! The holiday weekend is almost here, temperatures are still hanging in the 90s and Matthew McConaughey is going to be a University of Texas professor. Things are good, y'all.

Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with a high temperature of 98 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The heat index, which combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body, will be 103, forecasters said.

A 20% chance of rain during the day will dissipate by nighttime, even though skies will remain partly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will stay above 76 degrees, forecasters said.

Are we done with 100-degree temperatures for the rest of the year? Maybe — high temperatures will stay in the 90s through next week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 97 and a heat index as high as 105. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 96. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97. Mostly clear at night with a low around 74.

Labor Day: Sunny with a high near 98. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 98. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 99.