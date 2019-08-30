AUSTIN

City grant to increase

access to green jobs

The city of Austin has launched a community grant program to promote climate justice and equitable access to green jobs.

The grants, which will range between $10,000 and $50,000 each, will allow area organizations to research and design ways to close the gap for communities of color on workforce development approaches specifically for the green jobs sector, while also stimulating partnerships between community-based groups, potential green job employers and training/education institutions.

The new grant program is a joint project from the city of Austin’s innovation office, the equity office, sustainability office and the Economic Development Department. Grants are due before 5 p.m. Sept. 5. For applications: bit.ly/2MGkhM2.

The grants will focus on youths and adults of color in areas of Austin where 20% or more of the population makes 200% or less of the federal poverty level, which indicates a heightened vulnerability to displacement. The program aims to increase household financial resilience and communitywide climate resilience and take another step towards racial equity.

Interested organizations are encouraged to partner on their application to foster collaboration in Austin’s green job sectors.

For information: bit.ly/3476MdN.

AUSTIN

Ascension Texas names

Vasquez as new COO

Christann Vasquez has accepted the role of chief operating officer of Ascension Texas, effective Sunday.

Vasquez serves as regional hospital president for Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Shoal Creek. Vasquez will report to Andy Davis, former COO of Ascension Texas who was promoted to CEO in July.

Vasquez will have leadership and operational responsibilities for all 12 Ascension Texas hospitals and service lines. As a member of the senior executive team, she will lead and oversee hospital operations planning, policies and practices for Ascension Texas in collaboration with executive leadership.

ROUND ROCK

Free English, citizenship

classes offered at church

First Baptist Church, 306 Round Rock Ave., will host free English and citizenship classes.

Five levels of English classes will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Citizenship, Bible class and level 4-5 conversation classes will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Registration for classes will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Books will be available for purchase. No childcare will be available, and children will not be allowed in the classroom.

For information: 512-968-8168; 512-633-1051.

HAYS COUNTY

Public hearings set

on tax rate, budget

The Hays County Commissioners Court will host public hearings on the proposed county budget and the proposed tax rate in September.

Public hearings on the tax rate will begin held at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Sept. 10, and a public hearing on the proposed county budget will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 17. Meetings will take place during regular Commissioner Court meetings on the third floor of the County Courthouse on the Square, 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos.

Hearings will also be livestreamed and archived at hayscountytx.com.

BASTROP

Altgelt, Job named

assistant city managers

Bastrop City Manager Lynda Humble has announced the promotions of James Altgelt to assistant city manager of public safety and community support and Trey Job to assistant city manager of development services.

Altgelt will serve as police chief and oversee fire, emergency management, public information, multimedia, library, convention center, special events, Main Street and information technology.

Job will serve as director of public works and oversee streets, water, wastewater, parks, building maintenance, engineering, Bastrop Power & Light, planning and development and capital projects.

