Jack Carter strikes a key.

He hits the key again. And then another. And then one more.

"The bass isn't working," he says, defeated.

The organ is nestled between two walls in the back of his sitting room and was a gift from a friend. Carter hasn't played it in awhile. But nevertheless, he continues to hit the keys, hoping the sound he expects will play.

It doesn't, so the room grows quiet. He turns away from the bench and looks around.

The only light in the room is the afternoon sun, beaming through the open front door and the sheer beige curtain that hangs from his front window. The curtain brushes against a table full of family photos. The room is filled with more than a few dozen of them — 89 years of life on display.

There's Carter as a young man playing the organ at a concert. He doesn't remember when it was taken. There are photos of Carter in the Army, of him and his wife, Merene, and of their son and daughter-in-law. Then, leaning on the back of a table surrounded by more family photos is a lone plate commemorating the June 3, 2008, Democratic primary featuring a dark haired Barack Obama and a smiling Hillary Clinton. They're among family here.

Carter's house is a reflection of the things he holds close to his heart: God, family and music.

In the 1940s and 50s, Carter was known as the young man who played the piano during Christmastime in downtown Fort Worth — either at Roger's Shoe Store at Fifth and Main, or at the old Leonard's department store just a couple blocks away. Sometimes he'd set up in the back of a truck and play during holiday parades. His favorite was the Fourth of July parade.

Now he is known for playing the hymns every Sunday at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. He's been doing it for 50 years.

"Music to me was a gift," he said recently while sitting in his living room with Merene.

When he was about 7, Carter — his friends call him JC — figured out he could mimic just about any song he heard on the piano.

He went anywhere he heard music. One day, he heard a woman named Josephine Norman playing the piano at his church. He couldn't take his eyes off her.

"I would just watch every Sunday," he said.

So he tried himself. He would listen to a song and instinctively know what keys to press when.

"I didn't have one lesson," he said. "I just always enjoyed playing. I always liked music. It was just natural talent."

He jokes that maybe he has a bit of a big head because of it, but it's hard not to when you're just naturally good at something.

When he was young and his parents made their Saturday trip to downtown from their house in Rock Island Bottom, Carter would go to the music store that was at Third and Houston Street to listen to the men in the window play.

"I just had to go by and see the pianos and organs," he said.

Eventually he struck up the courage to go inside to play himself. He said the employees always enjoyed listening to his music.

Finally, he got a piano of his own, thanks to his dad, who paid $30 to the woman across the street when she was looking to get rid of her upright piano.

He'd spend his evenings and weekends playing it in his backyard. He'd place the piano on the step in front of him and play from the one above it.

Carter grew up and found a job at the department store downtown as an elevator operator. Eventually he began playing the piano in the window.

"I played every day," he said.

During those Christmas nights, he said, onlookers would request songs. "Silent Night" was the most popular request.

In between his various piano jobs, Carter went to college. He didn't like it much. So he left and joined the Army. While he served, his high school sweetheart — Merene — finished her time in college.

They got married and had a son. The couple are now grandparents and have been married for 60 years.

Asked what their secret is for a long and happy marriage, both said, "We've always known each other."

After retiring from his job selling shoes at Stripling and Cox, Carter began playing the organ at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

Carter grew up in a Christian home and he raised his son, Broderick, in one. Gospel music flows through his veins.

He used to play through entire services, but now he plays the hymns at the beginning of Mount Olive's services.

"I never miss a Sunday," Carter said. "I wouldn't. I look forward to it."

On a recent Sunday, just before service began, Broderick A. Carter Sr. sat about midway up the pews and watched with pride as his father stepped toward the front of the church.

"He's such an inspiration to me," Broderick Carter said. "What he has given to me, and how much he loves his church. It's just an inspiration. He made me a better man."

Broderick Carter is a minister and started going to Mount Olive just to watch his father play.

"They love him here," he said. "He's getting older and he doesn't do what he used to do, but they let him do what he can do."

Between opening prayers and the worship service, Carter's music is the only sound that fills the sanctuary.

Pastor William T. Glynn said he has yet to find a song that Carter can't play.

"He can play the song book," he said, laughing. "I've even across the years loaned him out to friends who needed a musician that Sunday, or they had a song that young musicians can't play, and I loan JC out to go over and help out."

Aside from the music, Carter is always the first one to greet Glynn before services.

"Much of the history I know about Fort Worth gospel music, that was my source," he said of Carter. "He's just a wealth of knowledge. He's older now, and his memory is not what it used to be but he has been a wealth of knowledge."

Asked to describe Carter, his friend, Sarah Walker, said simply, "He's a legend."

Glynn said he's proud that he's Carter's pastor.

"This is his home church, and this is where he serves at," he said.

