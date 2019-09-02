Interstate 35 (Travis County): The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Mariposa and Oltorf streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between St. Edwards Drive and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Little Texas Lane and the William Cannon Drive exit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Texas 71 and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Slaughter Lane and William Cannon from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights, and Exit 228 for William Cannon will also be closed. The northbound left two lanes will be closed under Stassney Lane from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Alternating northbound closures between St. Johns Avenue and Rutherford Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights, and Exit 241 for northbound U.S. 183 will also be closed as needed. The southbound left lane will be closed under Stassney Lane from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Reduced to one southbound left lane under Stassney from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. The northbound left two lanes will be closed between U.S. 290 and St. Johns Avenue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between the entrance ramp north of William Cannon and Stassney through Sept. 6. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between William Cannon and Foremost Drive through Sept. 6. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice; traffic will go through the intersection.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): Reduced to one northbound lane between Kyle Crossing and Cabela’s Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights, and ramps will be closed as needed. Northbound Exits No. 199 (Posey Road) and No. 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November; use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Reduced to one southbound lane between Bell County and Texas 195 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights; expect alternating ramp closures in this area. The left two northbound lanes closed between Texas 45 and the U.S. 79 exit from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Old Settlers Boulevard and University Boulevard until further notice.

U.S. 183: The northbound lanes will be closed at Texas 71 from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Bluestein Drive and Loyola Lane from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Loyola Lane and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Reduced to one southbound lane between Thompson Lane and East Riverside Drive from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Alternating single lane closures in both directions between Texas 138 and County Road 258 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures across Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Alternating closures on the southbound frontage road between Interstate 35 and Providence Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures in both directions at FM 1625 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The southern part of Levander Loop near the Colorado River will be closed through January.

U.S. 290: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Tara Lane and the Hays County line from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The right lane on the westbound frontage road will be closed between South Congress Avenue and Reyna Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Texas 29: The eastbound right lane will be closed for 1,000 feet east of Ronald Reagan Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The westbound right lane will be closed at Wolf Ranch Parkway for 700 feet from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Texas 71: The westbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Riverside Drive and Interstate 35 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. Ramps closed as needed, and locations change nightly. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until August 2020.

Texas 130: Southbound U.S. 290 exit (No. 437) and frontage road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Southbound FM 734-Parmer Lane exit (No. 436) will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday night. The northbound entrance ramp and right main lane will be closed near Blue Bluff Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. The southbound lanes will be closed after Parmer Lane to U.S. 290 from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to Airport Boulevard off northbound U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

RM 619: Reduced to one lane at Little Drivey Brushy Creek between FM 1466 and County Road 470 through Oct. 12. A temporary traffic signal or flaggers will be used as needed.

RM 620: Multiple closures in both directions between Low Water Crossing Road and RM 2222 from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Reduced to one lane in each direction between the Williamson County line and Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures in both directions between Harris Branch Parkway and Samsung Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

RM 2243: Reduced to one lane in each direction at varying locations between U.S. 183 and Weir Ranch Road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

Bluestein Drive: Closed west of U.S. 183 until Sept. 27. Detour via TechniCenter or Hudson Street. Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Eastgate Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road and Gardner Road.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until Sept. 4. Detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at the west side of U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Stassney Lane: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice. East/west traffic will use the turnaround bridges to cross Interstate 35 until the new bridge is completed.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through March.