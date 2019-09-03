A 40-year-old man from Comanche died in a head-on collision Monday night on Hwy. 6, four miles east of Dublin.

The accident happened just before 10 p.m. when a 2013 GMC Terrain traveling east crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a Freightliner truck-tractor head on, according to a DPS accident report.

The driver of the GMC, Adam Cody Proa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Freightliner’s driver, Mario Alfaro, 36, of Houston, was transported to Texas Health Hospital in Stephenville with undisclosed injuries.