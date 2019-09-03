Glen Rose and Somervell County may be small, but they are surprisingly mighty when it comes to gardening groups. Somervell County has four different gardening groups that meet in Glen Rose. Each group has a different focus, which is why for a newcomer it can be difficult choosing which one to join.

The Glen Rose Garden Club will be having a program to help you out at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10,in the Glen Rose Community Center.

Members from each of the “Big Four” will be there to tell you about their group and answer questions.

So, let’s explore what makes each club unique.

1. The Glen Rose Garden Club has been in operation for over 20 years. Its goal is to stimulate interest in private and public gardens in Glen Rose and the surrounding area. Meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month from September through May at 10 a.m. A list of this year’s topics can be found on the group’s Facebook page found here. Sometimes referred to as “the social garden club” there are no entry requirements or minimum attendance requirements, and it might just be the best place in Somervell County for a newcomer to see just how friendly Glen Rose can be.

2. The Texas Master Gardener programs are part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension system. Master Gardeners are the place to go if you want intensive horticultural training. Somervell starts their training program every two years. These programs start with 50 hours of courses followed by volunteer activities.

3. The Prairie Rose Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas is part of a statewide group of organizations dedicated to protecting our state’s native plant heritage and preserving it for future generations through the AgriLife Extension Service. Although the Prairie Rose Chapter draws from six counties (Bosque, Erath, Hamilton, Hood, Johnson and Somervell) meetings are held in Glen Rose.

4. The Rio Brazos Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist program works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Its goal is to promote citizen stewardship of natural resources through science-based conservation, education, and service programs. As with the Somervell County Master Gardeners, there is both a mandatory training program and volunteer service requirements.

Come join us and learn about Glen Rose’s Big Four gardening groups, and meet a fantastic group of people just waiting to welcome you.