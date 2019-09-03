This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Runnels County Register. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Register pushes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Runnels County Jail records reflect that 2 individuals were arrested between 08/26/19 and 08/30/19 by area law enforcement agencies.

• Nicholas E. Cardenas, 26, Concho TXDPS, DWI first; bond $1,000/

• Matthew J. Fitzpatrick, 47, Concho, warrant: assault family member w/previous conviction; bond $20,000.