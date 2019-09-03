Ballinger Elementary Breakfast

Friday: Glazed cinnamon rolls, fresh apple, orange juice, assorted low sugar cereals.

Monday: Cinnamon & sugar donut holes, fresh apple, orange juice, low sugar cereals.

Tuesday: Whole grain egg & cheese big bite, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges, assorted low sugar cereals.

Wednesday: Honey glazed chicken biscuit sandwich, fresh apple, orange juice, assorted low sugar cereals.

Thursday:Classic Denver omelet w/buttery toast, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges, assorted low sugar cereals.

• Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Elementary Lunch

Friday: Lemon pepper grilled chicken breast /whole wheat roll & seasoned rice, chicken flour burrito, gooey macaroni & cheese, garbanzo bean cooked crinkle cut carrots, fresh apple, juicy pineapple tidbits.

Monday: Homemade pig in a blanket lunch, classic chicken fried rice, tuna salad sandwich w/crackers, cooked crinkle cut carrots, fresh sliced oranges, juicy pineapple tidbits,

Tuesday: Classic pepperoni pizza homemade cheese pizza, spicy buffalo ranch chicken sandwich, crunchy cucumber slices, seasoned green peas, fresh apple, diced pear in light syrup.

Wednesday: Juicy turkey chili hot dog, turkey hot dog, juicy hamburger, fresh tomato wedges, seasoned charro beans, fresh apple, juicy mandarin orange.

Thursday: Crispy chicken tenders w/dinner roll, breaded beef fingers w/roll, fresh ham & cheese sub, crunchy cucumber slices, seasoned green peas, fresh sliced oranges, sweet sliced peaches, country style gravy.

• Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine leaf, carrots & celery raw, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

• Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Breakfast

Friday: Savory breakfast on a stick, fresh apple, orange, juice, syrup cup, assorted low sugar cereals.

Monday: Sausage morning roll, fresh apple, orange juice, syrup cup, assorted low sugar cereals.

Tuesday: Honey glazed chicken biscuit sandwich, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges, low sugar cereals.

Wednesday: Breakfast sausage gravy pizza, fresh apple, orange juice, low sugar cereals.

Thursday: Cheesy egg & ham burrito, homemade salsa, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges, low sugar cereals.

• Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Breakfast

Friday: Spicy chicken sandwich, loaded meatlovers pizza, garbanzo beans, cooked crinkle cut carrots, fresh apple, unsweetened applesauce.

Monday: Spicy Chicken sandwich, country fried steak w/roll, crispy crinkle cut fries, seasoned mashed potatoes, fresh apple, juicy tropical fruit salad, country style gravy.

Tuesday: Breaded beef fingers w/roll, down home chicken & waffles, crunchy cucumber slices, crispy sweet potato tater tots, fresh orange, diced peaches.

Wednesday: Savory bacon cheeseburger, chicken teriyaki stir fry w/noodles, hash brown sticks, cooked crinkle cut carrots, fresh apple, juicy pineapple tidbits.

• Daily lunch offerings: Grilled cheeseburger, breaded chicken sandwich, popcorn chicken w/roll.

• Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine, iceberg & spinach, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh sliced onion, pickle slices, sliced jalapenos, carrot sticks, fresh celery sticks, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

• Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Winters ISD Breakfast

Friday: Cinnamon roll or cereal, applesauce, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Monday: Biscuit/gravy or cereal, sausage, pineapple, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick or cereal, sliced peaches, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Kolache or cereal, go gurt, berry blend, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Thursday: Waffles or cereal, banana, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Winters ISD Lunch

Friday: Cheeseburger or fish, baked chips, coleslaw, lettuce/tomato/pickles, grapes, choice of milk.

Monday: Chicken strip salad or mac-n-cheese or pizza, steamed broccoli, garden salad, carrots, diced pears, choice of milk.

Tuesday: Chef salad or soft taco or Frito pie, cheesy potatoes, zesty cucumbers, lime sherbet cup, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Chicken fajita salad or chicken spaghetti or grilled cheese sandwich, Italian green bean, salad/carrots, watermelon, cookie choice of milk.

Thursday: Italian Salad or chicken fried steak or oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh vegetable dippers, dinner roll, plums, choice of milk.

Olfen ISD Breakfast

Friday: Breakfast sandwich, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Monday: Waffles, bacon, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Eggs, biscuit/gravy, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll, sausage, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Olfen ISD Lunch

Friday: Pig in a blanket, sweet potatoes, seasoned corn, fresh grapes.

Monday: Chalupas, refried beans, cucumber cup, salad garnish, applesauce.

Tuesday: Country fried steak/gravy, mashed potatoes, breaded okra, hot roll, strawberries.

Wednesday: Hamburger broccoli cup, steamed carrots, salad garnish, mixed fruit, cookie.

Thursday: BBQ sandwich, potato salad, green beans, orange smiles, brownie.