Wednesday forecast for Austin: Happy Wednesday! It's Beyoncé's birthday! Oh, and it'll be hot again, the National Weather Service said.

Under sunny skies, Austin will be crazy in heat throughout the day as temperatures climb to a high of 100 degrees, forecasters said. The heat index, which combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body, will be 103, forecasters said.

Wednesday will likely be the third day in a row so far this month to hit at least 100 degrees, according to the weather service. This comes after the second-hottest August on record in Austin.

Do you see why we led with Beyoncé's birthday? We need good news sometimes!

Skies will be mostly clear in the evening and overnight temperatures and will stay above 75 degrees, forecasters said.

Check on it — triple-digit temperatures are expected through the weekend, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Thursday: Sunny and hot with a high near 102. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76.

Friday: Sunny and hot with a high near 102. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76.

Saturday: Sunny and hot with a high near 103. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Sunday: Sunny and hot with a high near 101. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 98.