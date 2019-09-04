Someone with a familiar face is returning to work for the city of Glen Rose — but in a different position.

Last week, Kristen Gibson was hired to be the city’s new Convention and Visitor’s Bureau director. Gibson had worked as the city’s events coordinator, alongside former CVB Director Kelly Harris, for two years. Gibson will officially be starting her Glen Rose duties on Sept. 16.

Gibson, a Hood County resident, left her position as the Glen Rose events coordinator about eight months ago to take a job as Group and Leisure Travel Events coordinator for the city of Granbury.

Harris, who had held the CVB director’s position for about 3-1/2 years, announced her retirement in late June.

Gibson said she and her husband, Apollo — a native Texan — began their life in Texas together about 16 years ago in Fort Worth, then moved to Hood County about a year later.

Before she was the city’s events coordinator, Gibson worked at The Promise in Glen Rose for 11-1/2 years as operations manager. Prior to that, she worked for about a year for a heating and air conditioning company.

“My family has been involved in Glen Rose and the county, through my work with The Promise and the city, the past 13 years,” Gibson said. “We feel very invested (in the community). I feel very excited to be part of that once again, and to be able to work together with our stakeholders and the community to create a wonderful experience for our visitors.”

Gibson and her husband have two sons. One is a 16-year-old Granbury High School junior. The other, who is 18, just enrolled at the University of Texas for his freshman year of college.

Gibson was born and raised in Massachusetts. She majored in theater at Middlesex Community College in Bedford, Massachusetts.