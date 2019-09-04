Tarleton State University’s Career Services Center hosts its first-ever health care job fair from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 12.

The event takes place in the Thompson Student Center Ballrooms.

The free come-and-go fair allows students, alumni and the community an opportunity to meet with health care related businesses and currently hiring. Participants are encouraged to bring their résumé and other applicable materials. Business casual attire is suggested but not required.

The fair includes recruiters for home health, hospitals, treatment centers, research labs, medical labs, behavioral mental health, social work, wellness, nursing, scribes and others.

For a list of employers attending the fair, go to https://trltn.info/hcjobfair.

Employers can register to participate through Handshake at https://rebrand.ly/hcjobfair.

The registration fee is $120 and includes one table and parking and hospitality for up to two representatives. The fee for additional representatives is $15 per person and additional tables are available for $35 each.

For more information, contact Career Services at 254-968-9078 or careers@tarleton.edu.