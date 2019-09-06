We are working for the weekend and we know you are too! Check out this list of events to get the fun started.

1. Watch Mike Ryan perform at Twisted J: We love good music and great entertainment so don’t miss Mike Ryan performing with Jarrod Morris on Saturday at Twisted J Live. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $15.

2. Cars & Coffee at the Courthouse: Who doesn’t love cars, free coffee and donuts? Visit the Erath County Courthouse from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday and enjoy your morning. Those who attend will also receive 10 percent off breakfast coupons at Greer’s Ranch Café! Yum!

3. Downtown Farmers Market: Visit Stephenville’s monthly Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Downtown Plaza and take a stroll through the plentiful plants, fruits, vegetables and other homemade items. You’ll have a blast!