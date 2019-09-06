Larry Joe Taylor said the lineup for the 14th annual Rhymes and Vines Fall Fest is the best he has ever seen.

“I think we have the best lineup ever,” LJT said. “I like Prophets and Outlaws and Jarrod Morris will be here - he has a new record.

“There are also lots of local guys like Shae Abshier, and Giovannie and the Hired Guns.”

THAT AWESOME LINEUP

This year’s event will take place Sept. 18-21 at Melody Mountain Ranch.

The entertainment will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday with a welcome performance by Larry Joe Taylor, Deryl Dodd and Dave Perez followed by Prophets and Outlaws.

Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines, Ross Cooper, Max Stalling and Gary P. Nunn will perform Thursday, and Friday’s lineup includes The Powell Brothers, Jarrod Morris, Davin James, Walt Wilkins, Giovannie & the Hired Guns, Deryl Dodd and Bart Crow.

Saturday’s fun will kick off with a “Bloody Mary Morning” featuring Larry Joe Taylor and Davin James followed by performances from Cody Wier, Shae Abshier & the Nighthowlers, John Baumann, Brandon Rhyder, Tejas Brothers, LJT and the Casey Donahew Band.

The night will end with an afterparty at T-Birds Garage Pub featuring Matt Hillyer.

COOKING DEMOS AND A JALAPENO “POP-OFF’

Music isn’t the only thing on the menu at Rhymes & Vines.

The festival is also known for fantastic food and great cooking demonstrations and this year is no exception.

Nick and Jessica Pugh, owners of Salt Horse Culinary, will host cooking demonstrations on Friday.

“One of the things we will be featuring is smoked mac and cheese,” Nick said. “We are still piecing together some of the other dishes, but it’s all going to have a decisively Texas vibe to it. We will also do a demo on how to cook alligator.”

And speaking of alligator, the Pughs have partnered with the Taylor family to run a food truck dubbed “Larry Joe Gator” that will sell deep fried alligator, spiral cut french fries, a variety of hamburgers and patty melts to hungry festival-goers.

“It’s always fun to work with the Taylors as you can imagine,” Nick said.

And for those who like a little spice, the 3rd annual “Jalapeno Popper Cook-off” will take place on Saturday.

The “pop-off” will be held from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the main stage. Cooks can enter by filling out a form on the website where the rules and regulations are also posted.

CAMPING AND TICKETS

Four-day advance tickets are $69 or $79 at the gate; three-day advance is $54 or $63 at the gate; two-day advance is $39 or $46 at the gate; and one-day advance is $19 or $25 at the gate.

VIP stage seating is available for $275.

Tickets and campsites can be purchased at larryjoetaylor.com.