Equal under the law?

I see that the president has instructed his staff to build that border wall without regard to laws, property rights, cost or congressional approval. He has even stated that if they break the law, he can pardon them.

If this is the case, maybe it will be OK for me to jaywalk, litter, trespass and do a little light stealing. After all, we are all equal under the law.

This letter may be ridiculous, but so is this president.

Don Green, Amarillo

Dems' different standards

Let me get this right...when immigrant Mothers choose to illegally cross the U.S. border with children, they face temporary family separation, and Democratic Socialists are appalled.

On the other hand, when mothers (including not-yet-legal immigrants) in the U.S. choose to separate themselves from their family (i.e. their children) through “abortion without borders,” Democratic Socialists provide billboards of support.

It’s strangely weird to believe that, in this country you have the right to pick and choose when and how a child can be separated from their Mother.

Chip Staniswalis, Amarillo