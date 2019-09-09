3:50 p.m. update: Austin extended its streak of 100-degree days on Monday, defying forecasts calling for milder temperatures. The city's main weather station at Camp Mabry reported temperatures of 100 degrees as of 3 p.m.

That makes eight consecutive days of triple-digit temperatures and the 46th day Austin has experienced such extreme heat so far this year, according to the National Weather Service data.

As isolated thunderstorms were firing up farther east and heading toward Fayette County, according to Doppler radar, the forecast for the Austin area included a 30% chance of rain before 7 p.m. The overnight low was expected to stay above 76 degrees.

Tuesday could see a higher chance for rain after 10 a.m., forecasters said.

Monday forecast for Austin: A little cloudiness with a 30% chance of rain could keep temperatures under 100 degrees to start the week, the National Weather Service said.

The chance of rain will kick in after 11 a.m. under partly sunny skies and last until 8 p.m., forecasters said. The high temperature in Austin may only reach 97 degrees but the humidity could still make it feel more like 103. Nevertheless, that will be a nice break from the last seven days, which saw record-setting highs of 100 degrees or higher, according to the weather service.

Skies will become partly cloudy in the evening with overnight temperatures staying above 76 degrees, forecasters said.

Here's a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain, mainly after 2 p.m., and a high near 95. The heat index will be as high as 102. Partly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 74.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 94. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 74.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 73.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 96. Mostly clear at night with a low around 74.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 96. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97.