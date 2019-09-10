72ND DISTRICT COURT
JUDGE RUBEN G. REYES
Velocity Investments LLC against Eletise, suit on account
99TH DISTRICT COURT
JUDGE WILLIAM C. SOWDER
Wells Fargo Bank NA against Benjamin V Rey, suit on account
Mobilization Funding LLC against Lawrence Edwards and Margie Edwards, suit on account
Wells Fargo Bank NA against Sandy A Salinas, suit on account
237TH DISTRICT COURT
JUDGE LES HATCH
Sysco West Texas Inc. against Lubbock Central Appraisal District, suit on other civil
Pennymac Loan Services LLC against Casey Bratcher, Tersa Bratcher and the unknown heirs at law, suit on other civil/contract(s)