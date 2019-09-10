Ballinger Elementary Breakfast

Friday: Glazed cinnamon rolls, fresh apple, orange juice, assorted low sugar cereals.

Monday: Cheesy egg & ham burrito, homemade salsa, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges, assorted low sugar cereals

Tuesday: Whole grain sausage, egg & cheese big bite, fresh apple, orange juice, assorted low sugar cereals.

Wednesday: Mini golden blueberry pancakes, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges, assorted low sugar cereals.

Thursday: Sausage breakfast pizza, orange juice, fresh apple, assorted low sugar cereals.

• Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Elementary Lunch

Friday: Sloppy Joe sandwich, homemade garlic cream chicken penne, cheese pizza power pack, peppered corn, fresh apple, chilled fruit cocktail.

Monday: Chicken fajitas w/flour tortilla, baked beef enchiladas w/fresh salsa, chilled tuna salad sub, garbanzo beans, fresh red salsa, fresh sliced oranges, juicy mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Homemade beef & bean burrito, golden chicken corn dog, grilled cheese sandwich, crunchy cucumber slices, fresh salsa, cooked crinkle cut carrots, fresh apple, diced pears in light syrup.

Wednesday: Spicy whole grain chicken trnders w/dinner roll, queso fundido nachos, turkey sandwich w/crackers, crisp green bell pepper, crisp red bell peppers, peppered corn, fresh sliced oranges, sweet sliced peaches.

Thursday: Breaded chicken sandwich, beefy rotini w/breadstick, sun butter power pack w/apples, celery & saltines, crunchy cucumber slices, seasoned green peas, fresh apple, unsweetened applesauce.

• Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine leaf, carrots & celery raw, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

• Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Breakfast

Friday: Scrambled eggs w/cheese & buttery toast, fresh apple, orange juice, assorted low sugar cereals.

Monday: Blueberry muffin w/string cheese, fresh apple, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges, syrup cup, assorted low sugar cereals.

Tuesday: Glazed cinnamon rolls, fresh apple, fresh sliced orange, orange juice, assorted low sugar cereals.

Wednesday: Whole grain egg & sausage breakfast taco, homemade salsa, fresh apple, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges, assorted low sugar cereals.

Thursday: Sausage biscuit sandwich, fresh apple, fresh sliced orange, orange juice, assorted low sugar cereals

• Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Lunch

Friday: Popcorn chicken w/diablo sauce & roll, homemade garlic cream chicken spaghetti, crunchy cucumber slice crispy crinkle cut fries, steamed fresh broccoli, fresh orange, mandarin oranges.

Monday: Mini chicken corn dog, cheesy beef & bean tostada w/Spanish rice, garbanzo bean, peppered corn, fresh apple, diced peaches.

Tuesday: Spicy buffalo ranch chicken sandwich, crispy chicken tenders w/dinner roll, crunchy cucumber slices, seasoned mashed potatoes, fresh orange, diced pears in light syrup, country style gravy.

Wednesday: Chicken fries steak sandwich, spaghetti w/meatsauce & breadstick, juicy tomatoes, farm fresh cauliflower, Caribbean carrots, fresh apple, juicy mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Spicy whole grain chicken tenders w/dinner roll, cheesy seasoned chicken quesadilla 9", vegetarian refried beans, fresh red salsa, fresh oranges, juicy pineapple tidbits.

• Daily lunch offerings: Grilled cheeseburger, breaded chicken sandwich, popcorn chicken w/roll.

• Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine, iceberg & spinach, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh sliced onion, pickle slices, sliced jalapenos, carrot sticks, fresh celery sticks, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

• Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Winters ISD Breakfast

Friday: Cinnamon roll or cereal, applesauce, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Monday: Biscuit/gravy or cereal, sausage, pineapple, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick or cereal, sliced peaches fruit juice, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Kolache or cereal, go gurt, berry blend, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Thursday: French toast or cereal, banana, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Winters ISD Lunch

Friday: Chili dog or cheeseburger, smile fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickles, fresh carrots, ninja fruit, choice of milk.

Monday: Italian salad or spaghetti or chicken Alfredo Italian green beans, garden salad, carrots, Texas toast, fruit cocktail, choice of milk.

Tuesday: Chef salad or nachos or burrito, corn, lettuce/tomato, zesty cucumbers, fruity gelatin, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Chicken strip salad or BBQ sandwich or turkey & cheese sub, baked potato, broccoli salad, fresh carrots, cantaloupe,choice of milk.

Thursday: Chicken fajita salad or Salisbury steak or Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, salad/carrots, dinner roll, watermelon, choice of milk.

Olfen ISD Breakfast

Friday: Breakfat taquito, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Monday: Sausage biscuit, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken-n-waffles, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast combo, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Stuffed bagel, sausage, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Olfen ISD Lunch

Friday: Peanut butter sandwich, carrot cup, chips-n-dip, apple, rice krispie.

Monday: Steak fingers, hot roll, mashed potatoes, tomato cup, fruit cup.

Tuesday: Boneless chicken wings, celery cup, carrot cup, peaches, pudding.

Wednesday: Sloppy Joe, steamed veggies, diced potatoes, pear cup, cookie.

Thursday: Spaghetti bowl, breadstick, garden salad, California veggies, fruit cup.