Glen Rose Lions Club Vice President Mary Collier recently presented Glen Rose ISD Superintendent Wayne Rotan with a copy of the book, “Oh the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss.

At the Sept. 4 meeting of the Lions Club, Rotan gave a presentation on the GRISD, and this year the club will be honoring each speaker by donating a book in their name to one of the local school libraries. Rotan, a Lions Club member, reported that GRISD enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year should top out at about 1,960, and that would be 120 students more than the previous school year. Rotan added that the goal is still to have every GRHS senior graduate with either 20 hours of college credit, or certification in one of about eight skilled trades.