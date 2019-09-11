Over the last few weeks, the Van Alstyne Police Department has answered 550 calls for services, which resulted in 33 incidents, Police Chief Tim Barnes recently reported.

On Aug. 21, a man reported to Van Alstyne Police that his cellphone had been stolen from a fast food store on Van Alstyne Parkway. Barnes said the man left the phone on a counter, and when he went back to retrieve it, it was gone. The store provided surveillance video showing the suspect taking the phone. Barnes said a department post on Facebook resulted in several people identifying the suspect. Police arrested him in the 700 block of Elm Circle and returned the phone to its owner. The suspect was released the next day, after being charged with theft over $250 and having $2,500 bail placed on him.

On Aug. 22, police jailed a 33-year-old McKinney woman after she crashed her car into the U.S. Highway 75 retaining wall. They suspected she was intoxicated and then, Barnes said, she failed a field sobriety test. She was jailed on a charge of driving while intoxicated, and posted the $1,500 bail set the next day in cash.

On Aug. 27, an Anna man, age 25, was jailed on a charge of purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor. Police stopped the suspect on a traffic stop and found an outstanding warrant against him. He posted surety bonds of $2,500 as bail was released the following day.

On Aug. 28, a 20-year-old Van Alstyne woman went to jail on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Barnes reported that the suspect assaulted her step father, but did not cause life-threatening injuries. A magistrate set bail at $1,500 and she posted that in surety bonds on Sept. 4.

On Aug. 31, a traffic stop on State Highway 5 led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Howe man. The officer, following protocol, checked and found an outstanding warrant for the suspect’s arrest, issued in Collin County. Jail officials transferred the suspect to Collin County Jail on Sept. 3.

On Sept. 1, police answered a call about a suspicious vehicle on the east U.S. 75 service road. They found the driver to be a 34-year-old Ennis woman. The officer called for and received help from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office drug-dog team, and the K-9 indicated on the probability of there being drugs inside the vehicle. A search uncovered a syringe with a liquid inside it that field-tested positive to be methamphetamine. Bail was set at the jail on her charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram at $5,000 payable in surety bonds. The suspect remained incarcerated as of Tuesday evening.

On Sept. 6, another traffic stop led to the discovered of a warrant issued by Dallas County against a Cedar Hill man, age 37. The warrant charged him with possession of marijuana. Police jailed the suspect on the warrant and he posted $1,000 bail in cash the next day.

On Sept. 7, a Denison man, age 30, was stopped for moving violations on U.S. 75. The officer learned there were two warrants against this suspect. The first, issued by Denison Police, charged him with driving while license invalid; the second, issued by Eastland County, charged him a third offense of driving while intoxicated. The suspect remained in Grayson County Jail late Tuesday.

A passenger in that vehicle, another Denison man, age 22, was jailed on a charge of manufacture\delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams. Bail is set at $20,000, payable by surety bonds, but the suspect remained incarcerated as of Tuesday.

A 48-year-old McKinney man also remains incarcerated in lieu of bail, as of Tuesday, after being arrested on two outstanding warrants, both issued in Grayson County and charging him with possession of marijuana and with accident involving damage in excess of $200 to a vehicle.