Seven former Glen Rose students recently graduated from Hill College at the end of the summer semester.

Students include:

Timothy Bunt - Associate of Applied Science - Emergency Medical Services/Certificate of Technology - EMS-Paramedic

Trevor Lindsey Crawford - Associate of Applied Science - Emergency Medical Services/Certificate of Technology - EMS-Paramedic

Azahel Herrera - Associate of Arts - Liberal Arts

Terrence Neely - Associate of Arts - Business

Matthew Peelman - Certificate of Technology - EMS-Paramedic

Cade Vincent - Certificate of Completion - Computer Science Tech Core

Jennifer Ann Walker - Associate of Arts - Liberal Arts

Registration is now open at Hill College for second eight-week courses. Classes begin Oct. 21. Students have an opportunity to earn full course credit in just eight weeks, which is half the time of a traditional 16-week semester.

New students must complete an application in person at the college or online at www.hillcollege.edu/apply. To register in person please visit our Hill County Campus at 112 Lamar Dr., Hillsboro, TX 76645; our Johnson County Campus at 2112 Mayfield Pkwy., Cleburne, TX 76033; or our Burleson Center at 130 E. Renfro, Burleson, TX 76028, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.