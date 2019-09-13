Get ready for cool weather and pumpkin spice as At'l Do Farms presents its annual Corn Maze Sunday through Nov. 10.

This year's maze pays tribute to West Texas with Texas Tech, cotton, music, wind turbines and more at the farm on FM 1294 and North County Road 1700 near Shallowater.

If the main maze is a bit too much, there is a Fairy Tail Trail available for younger kids.

In addition to the maze, try your hand at the corn cannon, which gives you three tries to launch corn at targets in the field.

For the smaller visitors, there is a Cow Train of decorated barrels pulled by one of the farm's tractors. In addition, there are a variety of farm animals for all ages to see.

Make it a full day by enjoying a meal at The Windmill Grill, which features wraps, sandwiches and roasted corn for the hungry, and a variety of brownies, kettle corn and homemade goodies for the sweet tooth of the bunch.

Top it off with hot chocolate or apple cider for that traditional fall feeling.

The farm also features hayrides to the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin for an additional fee ranging from $1 to $20. Rides stop at dusk.

After the sun sets, continue the fun with a hayride to Pumpkin Hallow to see all of the illuminated carved pumpkins.

Horse rides are available for $5 on Saturdays and Sundays until dusk.

Hours for The Maze are 6-9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 2-9 p.m. on Sundays. Last tickets of the day are sold at 9 p.m. and the grounds close at 10 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person, with children ages 4 and younger admitted free. there is a $2 discount for military personnel, college students with a valid ID and senior citizens.

For an additional fee, campfires are available for $30 for two hours, but advance reservations must be made.

For more information and to make reservations for a campfire or field trip, call At'l Do Farms at (806) 763-5594 or visit atldofarms.com/the-maze/