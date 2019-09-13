Friday forecast for Austin: OK, new plan! Maybe if we stop mentioning the streak of days with triple-digit temperatures Central Texas has recorded this month, they'll just go away.

Just one day this month has recorded a high temperature below 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. We would say maybe Friday will be the day that the streak breaks, with a high near 98 degrees, but we don't want to jinx it. We're just so hot. And tired. And tired of being hot!

We'll have to persevere because the day will feel like it is in the triple digits with a heat index of 101 under mostly sunny skies, forecasters said.

Nighttime will offer some relief with mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 74 degrees, forecasters said.

More summer-like temperatures are expected through next week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Saturday: Sunny and hot with a high near 99. Mostly clear at night with a low around 73.

Sunday: Sunny and hot with a high near 99. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 96. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 75.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 75.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 76.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 96.