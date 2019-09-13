Alyssa Litwin, the woman accused of causing an accident while texting and driving that killed two young sisters, has relocated to another state with her husband and son.

The E-T received an email from a source connected to the family that said Litwin “just needed a fresh start.”

The case against her, however, is still pending in Erath County.

Litwin has been charged with two counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangering a child, one count of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with evidence in connection with the Dec. 3 accident that killed five-year-old Codie Sackett and nine-month-old Charli Sackett and injured their mother Carrie Sackett.

If convicted, Litwin faces up to 20 years in prison.

District Attorney Alan Nash said he and the Sackett family are aware that Litwin has left the state.

“There are no restrictions on where she has to stay (while the case is pending),” Nash said. “The fact that she left the area doesn’t surprise me.”

Litwin is accused of texting and using Facebook while driving on U.S. Hwy. 281 just north of Morgan Mill when she ran into the back of the Sackett’s vehicle. Carrie Sackett had just picked up her daughter Codie from school and was almost home when the accident occurred.

Allegations that Litwin was on her phone at the time of the accident and revelations that she was driving with a suspended license outraged the community, prompting Nash to make a rare public statement about the case.

“We should all be chastened by this horrific, completely avoidable catastrophe for the Sackett family and put our cell phones away when we are driving,” Nash said.

Litwin’s trial is expected to take place next year.