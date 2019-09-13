Tarleton State University’s enrollment is still expanding. Based on the 12th class day report, 13,226 students signed up for the fall semester compared with 13,122 a year ago.

“While this year’s student numbers reflect a slight increase, it is important that Tarleton’s growth return to levels experienced several years ago. We know students come here for the knowledge and know-how gained and a world of positive memories,” said university President James L. Hurley. “The recent opening of our new high-tech Engineering Building, state-of-the-art Animal and Plant Sciences Center and the first building of our planned Fort Worth campus will further ensure their success and drive enrollment.”

Fall enrollment of Hispanic students is up 29 percent since 2015 — 6.2 percent for fall 2019 — and the number of African American students has increased 7 percent over the last five years. Five-year statistics show a 16 percent increase in the number of graduate students, with enrollment in doctoral programs up 23 percent for the same period.

More than 6,200 students are enrolled in at least one online class through Tarleton’s Global Campus — an almost 50 percent increase from 2015 — and almost 2,000 students are assigned to Tarleton’s Fort Worth campus along Chisholm Trail Parkway, up 21 percent since 2015. Plans are under way for a second building on the Fort Worth campus.

