The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance in finding 56-year-old Ray Earl Armstrong, who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

According to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office, Armstrong was last seen on Aug. 26 in the Palmer, Rockett area. He is 5-foot-6-inches tall, black and weighs 180 pounds.

No description of Armstrong’s clothing was available. He does not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ray Earl Armstrong is urged to call Brian McIntosh at 972-825-4919.