Bass named to Super Lawyer List

R. Byrn “Byrnie” Bass, Jr. has been selected for the 2019 Texas Super Lawyer List.

Bass was recognized for his work in business bankruptcies. This is the fourteenth time he has been named to the list, according to a news release.

Bass is past chairman of the Bankruptcy Law Section of the State Bar of Texas, past president of the West Texas Bankruptcy Bar Association, and also past President of the Lubbock County Bar Association. In 2013, he was the recipient of the State Bar Bankruptcy Law Section’s Pro Bono Service Award.

He graduated from Baylor University in 1969 and received his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law in 1972. Bass also chaired the 2014 Lubbock Area United Way Campaign and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

Frost joins Lubbock law firm

Former federal judge E. Scott Frost has joined the Lubbock law firm of Richards, Elder & Gibson, PLLC.

Frost will be a principal in the firm, joining the firm as a partner along with the firm’s other three partners, Don R. Richards, Dulan D. Elder, and D. Daniel Gibson.

Frost, former U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Northern District of Texas, will head up the firm’s litigation and provide representation in other legal matters related to the firm’s extensive utility clientele. He will also utilize his federal judicial and litigative experience in handling general civil matters, with an emphasis on employment litigation in the federal court system.

A life-long Texan, Frost was born in Denver City, raised in Eastland and is a graduate of Brady High School. He received his undergraduate degree from Angelo State University, and his law degree from the Texas Tech University School of Law in 1987.

Lubbock Coding Academy, Texas Tech Credit Union develop loan program

The Lubbock Coding Academy and the Texas Tech Credit Union developed a loan program for students interested in a coding education. As the academy continues to meet the needs of high-demand jobs, the Lubbock Coding Academy Personal Loan provides financial assistance for people interested in learning to code.

“Lubbock Coding Academy is grateful for Texas Tech Credit Union's commitment to increasing access to educational opportunities for the people of Lubbock,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Lubbock Coding Academy. “This is an opportunity for the people of Lubbock to secure their future through technical education. And, Lubbock will benefit from this investment in as it further develops its tech community."

The loan requires the applicant to apply once for the program with requests for loan draws during each of the four courses in the academy. The applicant must pay $500 to the first course then the remainder of the cost is covered by the personal loan. In total, the applicant can borrow $5,500 with the Lubbock Coding Academy Personal Loan.

Applicants interested in the Lubbock Coding Academy can apply for the loan online at lubbockcodingacademy.com.

Chamber to host cyber security seminar

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce recognizes the importance of protecting business, customer and personal information and understands the severity of the situation if left exposed. The next Business at its Best seminar: Securing Your Information – Small Entry Points could be the Breaking Point will address these threats and provide tips on how to prevent an attack.

On Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., representatives from Hilliard Office Solutions - HP, Shropshire Insurance Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation will point out technology that could be an entry point for a hacker.

“This seminar is vital not only to the business community, but everyone that owns a device that connects to the internet whether it be through a server, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth,” said Eddie McBride, President/CEO of the Lubbock Chamber. “Every company, employee, customer and individual is at risk and needs to learn the importance of protecting itself against ransomware and malware.”

The seminar is $50 and includes lunch. Chamber members receive a discounted rate of $35. Check-in is at 9 a.m. and the seminar will begin at 9:15 a.m. at the FirstBank & Trust Operations Center, 9826 Slide. Rd. Reserve your seat online at LubbockChamber.com, call the Lubbock Chamber office at (806) 761-7000 or email Amy.Marquez@lubbockbiz.org for more information.

