UIL District 3-5A is one of the strongest tennis districts in Texas. Three of these teams are LISD schools: Coronado, Lubbock High and Monterey. At the end of the Fall 2018 season, six 3-5A teams finished in the top 20 in the state and those six teams were in the top 10 of Region 1 in Texas. Two of those six teams (Coronado and Randall) played each other last Saturday (9/7/19) at Coronado. Unfortunately, the two teams had to stop their matches and move to Lubbock Cooper courts because Cooper has lights for their tennis courts but Coronado does not. In fact, none of the LISD high schools (Coronado, Lubbock High, Monterey) have lights for their tennis courts. It is not uncommon for these three schools to have to stop their matches because of darkness and transfer to courts that have lights (non-LISD courts). How embarrassing this is for the three LISD schools, and should be for the LISD. This embarrassment has gone on for years. It is time for the LISD to have lights installed at Coronado, Lubbock High and Monterey. The LISD tennis teams are some of the very best in the state but need the LISD to step forward and rectify a problem that will only be more of an embarrassment since both Lubbock Cooper and Frenship tennis courts have lights.

Herschel Mann, Lubbock