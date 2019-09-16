Glen Rose resident Susana Rodriguez always had an interest in baking.

“I do like baking - that’s the first thing - and decorating,” she said. “I've always liked drawing, painting, all of that stuff, so that helps me.”

She started by buying cake boxes from Walmart and baking the “easy way.”

“Then I started asking people and looking for recipes and then started from there,” she said.

Rodriguez first started baking cookies about two years ago.

She was a stay-at-home mom and needed something else to do to keep herself occupied.

“I thought it would be a good [idea] to start a little business,” she said.

Although Rodriguez works with her sister-in-law cleaning new homes, she decided to incorporate her cookie business as a side job.

She created a Facebook page called Edible Art and she is able to create several different cookie themes according to a customer’s request.

“I’ve done some superheroes, Pac-Man, baby showers,” she said. “People go to Google or Pinterest, they find these cookies and they want me to recreate them,” she said.

Rodriguez bakes several holiday and birthday-themed cookies, as well as themes like the children’s popular television series Paw Patrol, circus cookies, dinosaur cookies, movie theater-themed cookies and more.

Her favorites are fiesta-themed, llamas, unicorns and cactus.

She even decided to include pinatas with her cookies as well.

“They say you can’t have a party without a pinata,” she said with a laugh. “I guess it went well with the cookies. You can order cookies and a pinata and have the same theme. I'm starting to make cakes, but that’s not my forte so cookies and pinatas are easier for me to make.”

Her cookies can be purchased for $25 a dozen and her pinatas range from $30-$50.

“Everything I know is just by watching other people decorate or videos. I have never really been to school to cooking classes, just me by myself. I'm still learning though. I'm getting better each day,” she said.

To order cookies or pinatas, visit Rodriguez’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Edible-Art-by-Susana-107664537261556/.