It’s that time of year, when festivals spring up all over the county. Miles’ Cotton Fest is usually the first festival that hails the festival season. Miles’ United Methodist Church hosts Sausage Fest, which always draws in scores of folks looking for a hearty meal. How can you go wrong? It’s sausage. It’s Sklenarik’s Smoked Meats in Miles. Miles Bulldogs football hosting Cross Plains on Friday. Miles volleyball hosting Sterling City on that Saturday. What better way to end the weekend than with a plateful of sausage at noon on Sunday?

Miles is a town full of Czech and German descendants and they know sausage and authentic German and Czech food. The plates will consist of German sausage, Bavarian sauerkraut, German potatoes, rolls, coleslaw, green beans, dessert and tea. The plates cost $10 each and the festival will run from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The fest will be at the Miles Young Farmer Show Complex. There will also be a raffle and a silent auction.

The pastor of Miles’ First United Methodist Church, Gary Karschner, says that the proceeds benefit the church and the community, “It’s our major fundraiser and the proceeds help us throughout the year. We have one other significant fundraiser and that is the Super Bowl Stew Fest that we hold on Super Bowl Sunday.” The amount of sausage that the cook is no small feat, “Last year we cooked over 470 pounds of sausage.” In addition to selling the sausage plates, they sell raw sausage at $7 per pounds and cooked sausage at $9 per pounds. The sausage comes fro Sklenarik’s Smoked Meats.

There will be a raffle with tickets costing $1 each. The raffle items are a 4 gallon, 2 basket Cajun Fryer on Caddy, Yeti Soft Sided Cooler, Beats Wireless Headphones and a set of handmade Cornhole boards.

For more information you can go to the Miles United Methodist Church’s Facebook page.