A Somervell County grand jury returned nine felony indictments from the 249th District Court in Glen Rose, including multiple counts against Benjamin Michael McCleary specifying indecency with a child by contact and two counts of sexual assault of a child.

The court document lists seven counts in all against McCleary, including five charging him with indecency with a child by contact.

McCleary’s indictment states that on or about Aug. 4, 2017 and Aug. 5, 2017, McCleary committed the acts involving two different girls under age 17 in separate incidents.

Christina Ann Figueroa — Charged with two felony counts of endangering a child “by possessing methamphetamine in the proximity of” children younger than age 15 on or about April 1, 2019.

Krystal Ann Garrison — Charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) less than one gram.

Juan Macias III — Charged with assault family violence impeding breathing.

Christopher Allen Mangrum — Charged with driving while intoxicated, third or more.

Roy Lee Norris — Charged with burglary of a building.

Dustin Keith Oden — Charged with possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol) more than one but less than four grams.

Richard Russell Scott — Charged with driving while intoxicated third or more.

Justin Ray Trammell — Charged with possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol) less than one gram.