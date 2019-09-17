The Walnut Springs Historical Association will be hosting its annual fish fry and auction on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Community Center with the fish fry taking place at 5:30 p.m. and the auction starting at 6:30 p.m.

The fish fry will include fried fish, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, pinto beans and peach cobbler for dessert.

Each plate of food is $10 and children under five get to eat for free.

The historical association gives scholarships for graduating seniors, buys school supplies, maintains and operates the museum and helps with community projects.

“We’ve worked in the park, we’ve planted trees, we’ve repaired an old rock wall, and we put on the educational programs for kids,” said Kay Offutt, secretary of the historical association.

Offutt said that the fish fry and auction is the association’s “one and only fundraiser” and the community enjoys it because “it’s all of the good food and the fun bidding against each other.”

Items at the auction will include fishing poles, hats, flower vases, lanterns and much more.

“We have had one person who has just been really wonderful. He does handmade knives and he has made a knife for us every year. It’s always our top seller, which would be anywhere from $900 to $1,000 for the knives,” Offutt said.

Last year, Offutt said a 5-foot rooster was donated by Tractor Supply of Glen Rose that brought in $525. She said they typically have about 50 items that they have listed for people to bid on.

A $100 cash door prize will also be given away.

"We welcome anyone. We really appreciate their support and if anybody wants to join this organization, we will take them too. We couldn’t do it without our volunteers,” she said.