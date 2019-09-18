Just before 8 p.m. Monday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were notified of a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Hwy. 377 approximately two miles from Bluff Dale in Hood County.

When they arrived on scene, they made a a gruesome discovery.

Troopers found a victim of a motorcycle accident that apparently happened four days earlier - about 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.

Casey Cox, 39, of Tolar, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Cox was traveling east on a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle and failed to negotiate a curve in the road and traveled off the right side of the roadway.

The motorcycle continued through the barrow ditch before crashing into a heavily wooded area. The crash was not located until Sept. 16.