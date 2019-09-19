Firefighters tackled a massive fire early Thursday at a South Austin apartment complex under construction.

No injuries were reported.

Crews first responded around 3:40 a.m. to the 4000 block of Banister Lane, which is just north of Texas 71/Ben White Boulevard. That portion of the street was expected to be closed all day, Austin Fire Department officials said.

The fire burned nearby power lines, which led to power outages in the area. Austin Energy reported that as many as 1,000 customers were without electricity but power restoration is ongoing.

Austin Fire Battalion Chief Thayer Smith told KXAN that a three-story building under construction was destroyed. The fire threatened surrounding apartment complex buildings that were occupied. Two of those buildings were damaged and uninhabitable, Smith said, and two to three others were partially damaged.

Firefighters have yet to determine a cause for the fire, Smith said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Box Alarm - 4004 Banister Ln - Fully involves structure - remain clear of the areapic.twitter.com/y8VJHX8GaV

— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo)September 19, 2019