Larry Joe Taylor (left) kicked off the first performance of the weekend Thursday night at T-Birds Garage Pub at Melody Mountain Ranch. The 14th annual Rhymes and Vines Fall Fest will continue through Saturday with cooking demonstrations and an impressive slate of performances by artists like Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines, Ross Cooper, Max Stalling, Gary P. Nunn, The Powell Brothers, Jarrod Morris, Davin James, Walt Wilkins, Giovannie & the Hired Guns, Deryl Dodd and Bart Crow. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.