Stratford 54, Spearman 0
Stratford 21 14 13 6 - 54
Spearman 0 0 0 0 - 0
First Quarter
ST - Iuden Romero 19 pass from Walker McBryde (Publio Reyes kick)
ST - Iuden Romero 5 run (Publio Reyes kick)
ST - Abraham Villegas 17 run (Publio Reyes kick)
Second Quarter
ST - Brit McQuitty 25 run (Publio Reyes kick)
ST - Iuden Romero 45 pass from Walker McBryde (Publio Reyes kick)
Third Quarter
ST - Iuden Romero 10 run (Publio Reyes kick)
ST - Iuden Romero 8 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
ST - Tyler Stone 1 run (kick failed)
Nazareth 56, Morton 6
Nazareth 32 24 0 0 - 56
Morton 6 0 0 0 - 6
First Quarter
N - Luke Betzen 2 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 2 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 1 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
M - Isaiah Cisneros 17 pass from Aaron Lynskey (conversion failed)
N - Luke Betzen 1 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
Second Quarter
N - Luke Betzen 11 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
N - Aidan Moore 32 pass from Luke Betzen (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 50 pass from Kaden Cleavinger (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
Nazareth Morton
First Downs 19 4
Rush 193 65
Pass 131 38
Total 324 103
C-A-I 6-8-0 6-9-0
Fumbles - lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties 2-25 5-47
Tulia 34, Sunray 7
Tulia 7 6 7 14 - 34
Sunray 7 0 0 0 - 7
First Quarter
T - Cade Swinburn 1 run (Kathan Valenzuela kick), 10:48
S - Carlos Castellanos 6 run (Jorge Hermosillo kick), 2:32
Second Quarter
T - Ahmadrian Reed 1 run (kick failed), 00:44
Third Quarter
T - Ahmadrian Reed 17 run (Kathan Valenzuela kick), 5:38
Fourth Quarter
T - Cade Swinburn 8 run (Kathan Valenzuela kick), 5:01
Tulia Sunray
First Downs 16 14
Rush 196 179
Pass 115 19
Total 311 198
C-A-I 6-13-2 2-13-3
Fumbles - lost 1-1 2-1
Punts 3-55.0 avg. 4-25.0 avg.
Penalties 9-72 14-100
Wheeler 49, Highland Park 8
Wheeler 22 21 6 0 - 49
Highland Park 0 0 0 8 - 8
Hereford 16, Estacado 23
Hereford 7 0 6 3
Estacado 14 6 3 0
Vega 6, Panhandle 49
Panhandle 0 14 21 14
Vega 0 0 0 6
P - Landyn Hack 48 run, (Gauge Hackett kick)
P - Houston Heck 25 run, (Hackett kick)
P - Westly Jones 4 pass to Zack Wood, (Hackett kick)
P - Houston Heck 54 run, (Hackett kick)
P - Jayse Edwards 10 run, (Hackett kick)
P - Landyn Hack 45 run, (Hackett kick)
P - Jason Jones 30 fumble recovery
V - Brady Timan 2 run, (extra point fail)
Vega Panhandle
First downs: 8 15
Rushing: 126 422
Passing: 67 43
Total yards: 193 465
C-A-I: 6/11/0 5/11/2
Punts: 4/27 0
Fumbles/lost: 1 0
Penalties /yards lost: 5/30 11/120
Perryton 13, Bushland 38
Bushland 0 0 13 0
Perryton 7 10 21 0
B - Jared Thomas 39 pass to Jackson Espe, (Baylor Gillispie kick)
B - Baylor Gillispie 25, field goal kick good
B - Coleman Junell 5 run, (Baylor Gillispie kick)
P - Donovan Vella 59 run, (#32 kick)
P - Brayden Klafka 7 run, (two point conversion run by Ryan Davis good)
B - Jared Thomas 65 pass to Jake Orcutt, (Baylor Gillispie kick)
B - Jared Thomas 66 pass to Jake Orcutt, (Baylor Gillispie kick)
B - Jared Thomas 64 pass to Skyleer Jaco, (Baylor Gillispie kick)
Bushland Perryton
First downs: 22 11
Rushing: 118 285
Passing: 352 22
Total yards: 471 307
C-A-I: 19/33/1 5/10/0
Punts: 2/49.5 5/25.8
Fumbles/lost: 0/0 0/0
Penalties /yards lost: 6/50 6/65
Gruver 51, Shamrock 7
Gruver 14 15 23 0
Shamrock 0 7 0 0
G - Hunter Haynes 5 run, (failed two point conversion)
G - Jalin Conyers 30 run, (Conyers for two point conversion)
G - Hunter Haynes 5 run, (Thomas Speck run for two point conversion)
S - 3 run, (Riley Owens Kick)
G - Jalin Conyers 1 run, (Failed two point conversion)
G - Carter Armes 30 pass from Jalin Conyers, (Conyers for two point conversion)
G - Creed Callaway 23 run, (Conyers for two point conversion)
G - Jalin Conyers 25 fumble return( Conyers kick)
Gruver Shamrock
First downs: 22 10
Rushing: 275 152
Passing: 129 11
Total yards: 404 163
C-A-I: 9/11/0 1/4/0
Punts: 0 4/32
Fumbles/lost: 0 1
Penalties /yards lost: 5/91 4/22
White Deer 51, Silverton 6
White Deer Silverton
Rushing: 215
Passing: 52
Total yards: 267