25 years ago:

LOS ANGELES - Prosecutors have decided not to file child molestation charges against pop star Michael Jackson and are expected to announce the decision today, sources close to the case said Tuesday.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - A business adviser says he has a simple answer for many of the nation's toughest social and economic problems - put everybody on a three-day work week.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The Treasury reported today that it will have ready for use next March 15 a simplified, all-inclusive income tax blank for some 20,000,000 taxpayers not planning to use withholding receipts for their next year's returns.

100 years ago:

To the many customers of the Lubbock Tailoring Company, I wish to thank you for your past patronage. John W. Young. 12-1P.