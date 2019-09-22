Mass shootings are tragedies with immeasurable human costs to the victims and their families. My adopted hometown of Odessa was recently the site of such a tragedy with a death toll of seven, including a mail carrier just finishing her route. The nature of the shooting, being both random and widespread, led to most of us knowing victims or otherwise having personal connections to the event. Lives were lost, injuries were suffered, families were permanently altered and the character of a rugged community accustomed to resilience in one respect is facing a test of a different and far more difficult kind. The focus is and always should be on the families and the victims.

The strife is readily impacting our state’s leadership. Only Thursday, following weeks of meetings with nearly 50 experts in the aftermath of tragedies across our state, Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled the Texas Safety Action Report, building on executive orders issued earlier to bolster the public safety coordination required to ideally prevent mass shootings. The report offers ideas for laws when the Legislature next meets (currently, 2021), including cracking down on criminals who try to illegally buy or possess guns; requiring courts to inform convicted criminals, both orally and in writing, that they may no longer possess firearms; and “ways to make it easy, affordable and beneficial for a private seller of firearms to voluntarily use background checks when selling firearms to strangers.”

Yet consensus is a long ways off. The very day the governor issued his report, former Democratic Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke vowed angrily during a presidential debate in Houston, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” That same evening, O’Rourke received what he describes as a “death threat” from a fellow Texas politician, Briscoe Cain, a tea-party Republican state representative from the Houston area. His tweet to O’Rourke: “My AR is ready for you Robert Francis.” And Wednesday the vice chairman of a new Texas House committee charged with addressing issues related to gun violence said some of its Republican members have already received death threats “by people who do not want to see any movement on gun issues.”

Let’s briefly put aside the politics and human cost in all this and quantify some of the economic harms from mass shootings. My hope is that shining a different light on the situation will motivate leaders to constructively deal with the underlying causes and implement effective solutions, even if perhaps not for the right reasons. No one can begin to place a value on the pain and disruptions caused to innocent people just going about their daily routines. My purpose in providing this assessment is simply to make some aware that the costs randomly imposed on these innocent people also reverberate through our economy.

We estimated economic losses to the United States associated with deaths and injuries incurred in mass shootings from Dec. 14, 2012 (the Sandy Hook slaughter of 26 people, 20 of them schoolchildren) to Aug. 31, 2019 (Odessa): Since Sandy Hook, we estimate that losses to the U.S. economy from mass shootings total more than $20.5 billion in gross product and nearly 191,000 job-years due to death and injuries to victims. In addition, the quality-of-life losses for victims and their families as traditionally measured total at least $9.5 billion. These numbers reflect the effects of medical costs and lost earnings and are fully adjusted for the age distribution, work-life probabilities, labor-force participation and productivity potential of the victims. The analysis made use of our econometric model and impact-assessment system.

Even these economic harms, though substantial, do not tell the full story. They measure only the effects from the losses of the victims of mass shootings. Society suffers other substantial harms, such as enforcement, investigative and incarceration costs. There is the diversion of resources into security measures at potentially vulnerable venues, such as schools and churches. The economic and psychological impact on the affected communities can be profound. Increased uncertainty and many other adverse outcomes take an additional toll.

The message is clear: Besides the much more important consequences for the victims and their families, dealing with this issue is also an economic imperative. For a state priding itself on “the Texas miracle,” perhaps this will resonate.

Ray Perryman is president and CEO of The Perryman Group, an economic research and analysis firm based in Waco. This commentary originally appeared in the Waco Tribune-Herald.