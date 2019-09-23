HIDALGO - Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) announced $79,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the city of La Villa, Texas’ police department to replace its patrol vehicles. The purchase of these new vehicles will help public safety officials keep residents safe and allow for officers to patrol the city more effectively.

The police department currently has patrol vehicles with high mileage and are in constant need of repairs.

“Funding our public safety departments and keeping their equipment up-to-date is vital to keeping citizens throughout the 15th District of Texas safe,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “I remain committed to helping our cities and first responders secure funding that allows for continued growth and security.”

“These vehicles will help our police force keep our city safe,” said La Villa Mayor Alma Moron. “I thank Congressman Gonzalez for his support in obtaining these grants and look forward to partnering on projects in the future.”

La Villa is a city in Hidalgo County, Texas and is part of the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metropolitan area.