25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - A proposed national ID system that would enable employers to verify workers' eligibility under U.S. immigration law represents "a major leap down the road to tyranny," civil liberties advocates say.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Violence on television encourages violence in real life, the National Commission on Violence said today. It accused the television industry of "pandering to a public preoccupation with violence that television itself has helped create."

75 years ago:

DALLAS - Markets for Southwest farm products were very irregular during the past week, according to the War Food administration.

100 years ago:

Co-operation of all the municipal branches in Lubbock is one of the most important things that the people of Lubbock should see to at this time.