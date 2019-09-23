Austin police are investigating the second homicide this month at a North Austin apartment complex after a man was killed early Monday.

Police received multiple 911 calls about gunshots near the Galewood Gardens Apartments, 9010 Galewood Drive, on Monday around 12:54 a.m. The complex is north of U.S. 183 and near the intersection of West Rundberg Lane and Metric Boulevard.

Officers found 30-year-old Matthew Jarrett Lee in a parking lot with serious injuries, police said, and they attempted to perform life-saving measures on him but Lee was pronounced dead at 1:26 a.m.

According to an arrest affidavit filed hours after the shooting, a woman at the complex told police she was Lee’s girlfriend and that she saw the shooting happen. The woman and Lee had been visiting the apartment complex to see a close friend of hers, the affidavit says. The woman went inside an apartment while Lee waited outside in a tan 2000 Toyota sedan.

When the woman came outside, she saw two people she knew as “Lelo” and “Loki” in the parking lot, the affidavit says.

She saw "Lelo," whom she later identified for police as 26-year-old Emilio Ascension Ortiz, standing on the passenger side of the sedan. Ortiz pointed a gun at Lee, who was in the driver’s seat of the sedan, and fired multiple times through the front passenger window, the affidavit says.

Ortiz and “Loki” then left the area. "Loki" was not identified in the affidavit.

An Austin school district police officer involved in the investigation used law enforcement databases to identify “Lelo” as Ortiz. Officers showed the woman a photo from Ortiz’s Facebook page and she identified him, the affidavit says.

Ortiz was not in the Travis County Jail on Monday, but his bail had been set at $500,000.

Earlier this month, the complex was the scene of another deadly shooting.

On Sept. 10 around 7:29 p.m., officers responded to the Galewood Gardens Apartments after a 911 caller reported that a man had been shot multiple times in the area.

Antwan Danell Riddle, 45, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:13 p.m.

Officers interviewed witnesses where the shooting happened and 29-year-old Albert Ellsworth Hardy emerged as a suspect, police said. He was found at a nearby apartment complex and booked into the Travis County Jail early on Sept. 11.

Hardy has been charged with murder.

Before this month, the most recent homicide at the complex was in February 2017, when 21-year-old Edin Eduardo Pineda-Ortiz was charged with murder after being accused of running over Ernestina Limon-Ocana, 36, after an argument.

Austin police Cpl. William Costello said new management recently took over at the apartment complex and said that they have been helpful during police investigations. He said a new relationship between police and management is forming.