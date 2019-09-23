PHARR - The Texas Department of Transportation announces a concrete pavement project that will be taking place at the intersection of SH 336 (10th St) and UP 281 (Military Highway).

Contractor will be constructing concrete pavement at the southbound approach of SH 336 (10th Street) that leads towards westbound route on UP 281. Southbound approach along SH 336 from Produce Rd to UP 281 will be closed during construction for four consecutive nights. IOC, Company, LLC will take place from Monday, September 23rd to Thursday September 26th from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

Law enforcement personnel, message boards and traffic control devices will be used to alert traffic during the duration of this lane closure. Southbound approach along SH 336 (10th St.) that leads towards UP 281 will remain closed during this time frame for four consecutive nights. Approach will be open to traffic during the day from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Detour will advise drivers to take FM 1016 westbound and south SP 115 (23rd St.). Traveling public is advised to observe and follow all posted warning signs, traffic control devices and speed limit signs. No Southbound traffic will be allowed from South SH 336 (10th St.) at Produce Rd. to 0.20 miles East of 4th St. on UP 281 on the westbound approach; consequently, no access to UP 281 Eastbound ramp will be available, either. Southbound Traffic on SH 336 and wanting to go Eastbound or Westbound on UP 281 will have to seek alternate routes or use E. Comma Avenue to access UP 281.